Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Russia attacked Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles and 35 Shahed-136s, air defense destroyed all missiles and 31 drones, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) said.

"Tonight, the Russia launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is being specified," the AFU said in a morning report.

According to the General Staff, over the last day, the Russian occupiers also launched a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine – they used six Kalibr cruise missiles and 35 Shahed-136 Iranian strike UAVs.

"The forces and the Air Force's means destroyed six Kalibr cruise missiles and 31 attack UAVs of the enemy," the AFU said.