18:58 18.07.2023

Core group to discuss idea of International Tribunal for Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine in The Hague in Sept – Smirnov

The core group for the creation of the International Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine will gather in The Hague in September to discuss a possibility of establishing the international court, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smirnov has said in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"One of the compromises we are considering is a possibility of creating the International Tribunal not on Ukraine but as part of the Ukrainian judicial system," he said.

Smirnov explained this by the need to find a way to create the tribunal, supported by all partners and Ukraine.

"One of the options is the creation of a tribunal similar to the Nuremberg Trials. But it could take years, many years," he said.

At the same time, Ukraine does not agree with the so-called "hybrid" form of the tribunal, when it is held under Ukrainian law and then recognized by other countries.

"The creation of such a hybrid tribunal as part of the Ukrainian system will require changes to the Constitution, which is impossible under martial law. The creation of a "hybrid" tribunal contains a high risk that the crime of aggression will be related to the level of interstate conflict between the two countries. The third important story, the main one. We do not need a decision of the tribunal in the name of Ukraine, we need a decision of the tribunal in the name of the civilized world," Smirnov said.

The creation of the international tribunal could then be supported by the UN General Assembly.

"That is, not to create a tribunal by the decision of the UN General Assembly, but to support its creation in international authoritative jurisdiction," Smirnov said.

According to Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Anton Korynevych, such a tribunal "includes the involvement of international prosecutors, investigators, international judges with citizenship other than that of the state victim of the conflict."

Smirnov did not name the jurisdiction where such a tribunal could be created, noting only that "this country is accurately represented in the core group" and "its background is the guardian of international rules."

