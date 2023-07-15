Facts

17:14 15.07.2023

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian leadership "will keep the highest pace of international work at all levels in order to restore peace for all our land and for all our people."

"One of the most terrible things that war brings is separation… We cannot leave a single one of our people, not a single city or village in Russian captivity. Wherever Russian occupation continues, violence prevails, people are humiliated," he said in a video address on Saturday.

The president expressed gratitude to "all our partners – every leader, every politician, public figure, every country who truly support us [and the fact] that only the complete liberation of our entire Ukrainian territory will allow the rules-based international order to return to its full strength."

According to Zelenskyy, "during the 15 days of July, I had negotiations, meetings, events with the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Also, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Republic of South Africa, Guinea-Bissau. NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg, President of the European Council [Charles] Michel, President of the European Commission [Ursula] von der Leyen, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew."

Tags: #international #work #zelenskyy

