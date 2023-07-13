Ukrainian defense forces continue to advance gradually in Melitopol, Berdiansk directions

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to advance gradually in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions regardless of the enemy's aspiration to return the positions it had lost, Spokesperson for the Join Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces Valeriy Sherchen has said.

"There has been gradual advancement in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions during offensive operations of the defense forces. At the same time, the enemy is making efforts to return the positions it had lost. It is focused on holding its company outposts and its assault groups conduct counterattacks covered by tanks and defense groups," he said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

Shershen also said that "our defenders hold the lines and give a fitting rebuff." According to his data, "the enemy attacked our positions 25 times, mounted 615 shelling attacks using tanks, multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery. The enemy inflicted eleven strikes from the aircraft and eight aerial attacks using, in particular, kamikaze drones" over the past 24 hours.

The Russian occupation forces continue to focus on "offensive efforts in Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. Their goal did not change – the task is to seize Maryinka and create the conditions for occupying Avdiyivka. The enemy attacked the outskirts of these towns, including Krasnohorivka, from the air," he said.

Also, the spokesperson said that the enemy's offensive attempts failed in the past 24 hours.

"The enemy made unsuccessful offensive attempts on Rivnopil. The occupation forces inflicted an air strike on the village of Storozhuvate. The enemy shelled more than 15 settlements," he said.

Shershen confirmed that the Tavria Defense Forces have got cluster munitions in stock and emphasized, quoting Commander of Tavria Operational and Strategic Group Oleksandr Tarnavsky's statement in an interview with CNN, that "these shells will be used exclusively in line with the legal requirements."