Facts

13:24 13.07.2023

Kyiv to allocate over UAH 1.1 bln for security, defense of capital in 2023 – Klitschko

1 min read
Kyiv to allocate over UAH 1.1 bln for security, defense of capital in 2023 – Klitschko

Kyiv will increase funding for security and defense forces in 2023 compared to last year from almost UAH 850 million to over UAH 1.1 billion, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko has said

"This year, Kyiv will allocate more than UAH 1.1 billion to finance the security and defense forces of the capital. This is assistance to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards, and the police. Almost UAH 350 million have already been financed from these funds," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As Klitschko said, "last year, Kyiv allocated almost UAH 850 million from the city budget to support the security and defense forces."

"This funds are used, in particular, for military uniforms, body armor and helmets. For the purchase of drones, radio stations, repair of military equipment, transport. We also transfer to fighters for advanced assistance, which we attract ourselves – from international partners. We donated cars, drones, Starlink systems, generators, first aid kits. And we continue to do this," Klitschko said.

Tags: #klitschko

MORE ABOUT

14:24 06.07.2023
President of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir suspended from duty – Klitschko

President of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir suspended from duty – Klitschko

19:33 11.05.2023
Klitschko in talks with Berlin authorities on free treatment of severely injured Ukrainian servicemen

Klitschko in talks with Berlin authorities on free treatment of severely injured Ukrainian servicemen

15:57 08.05.2023
Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

17:35 05.05.2023
Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

16:53 04.05.2023
Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

20:56 28.04.2023
Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

16:47 28.04.2023
Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

19:28 25.04.2023
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

20:35 24.03.2023
Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

20:07 22.03.2023
Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

LATEST

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Ukrainian defense forces continue to advance gradually in Melitopol, Berdiansk directions

AD
AD
AD
AD