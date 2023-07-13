Kyiv to allocate over UAH 1.1 bln for security, defense of capital in 2023 – Klitschko

Kyiv will increase funding for security and defense forces in 2023 compared to last year from almost UAH 850 million to over UAH 1.1 billion, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko has said

"This year, Kyiv will allocate more than UAH 1.1 billion to finance the security and defense forces of the capital. This is assistance to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards, and the police. Almost UAH 350 million have already been financed from these funds," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As Klitschko said, "last year, Kyiv allocated almost UAH 850 million from the city budget to support the security and defense forces."

"This funds are used, in particular, for military uniforms, body armor and helmets. For the purchase of drones, radio stations, repair of military equipment, transport. We also transfer to fighters for advanced assistance, which we attract ourselves – from international partners. We donated cars, drones, Starlink systems, generators, first aid kits. And we continue to do this," Klitschko said.