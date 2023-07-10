Facts

16:46 10.07.2023

President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

2 min read
President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said that Ukraine should become a member of NATO and the time has come to provide a "clear plan" how this will be achieved.

"One of the main topics of the summit is Ukraine. We all understand that only its victory will bring security and stability back to Europe. The Allies must agree on further military assistance to Ukraine until its territory is completely liberated. We also understand that Ukraine should be fully integrated into the transatlantic security system and become a member of NATO. The time has passed for repeating promises. The time has come for a clear plan on how we will achieve this. We have no choice but to agree and send a strong signal to Ukraine," Nauseda said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius.

The Lithuanian President said that Vilnius should "become a place where good news comes to Ukrainians."

He stressed that Lithuania had stated from the very beginning that the summit should be characterized not by discussions, but by important decisions for the entire Alliance.

"Our unity and determination should be reflected not only in the declarations, but also in the decisions that we will take here in Vilnius in the coming days," Nauseda said.

He also noted that the situation in Europe “leaves no room for inaction.”

"We must move forward decisively and quickly," Nauseda said.

The Lithuanian President added that the situation in the region is becoming more complicated due to new factors that must be taken into account, such as the potential arrival of Wagner PMC mercenaries in Belarus and the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons there.

He also noted that the security of the eastern flank of NATO should be a priority of the Alliance. "And we must implement the decisions taken in Madrid and approve new defense plans here in Vilnius," the Lithuanian president said.

He also confirmed the rejection of the MAP stage for Ukraine.

The NATO Summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.

Tags: #nato #lithuania #nauseda

MORE ABOUT

16:42 10.07.2023
Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

15:31 10.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

13:44 10.07.2023
NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

10:04 10.07.2023
Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

14:19 08.07.2023
Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

14:05 08.07.2023
Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

19:36 07.07.2023
Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

15:21 07.07.2023
Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

10:15 07.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

20:55 06.07.2023
Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

LATEST

Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

Defense forces liberate 14 sq km of territories in south, east of Ukraine over past week – Maliar

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

Heads of six parliaments call on Vilnius summit participants to commit themselves to Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stefanchuk

British intelligence reports problems with Russian military medicine, which increases losses of occupiers

Ministers of Culture of Ukraine, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania initiate Intl Fund for Protection of Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

Zelenskyy appoints Pivnenko as National Guard commander

UK to supply 17 fire trucks to Ukraine – General Staff

Trump already has 24 hours to stop war – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD