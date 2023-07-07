Facts

17:40 07.07.2023

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council


NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that all allies support the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which already excludes any intentions to block its meetings in future.

He said this in response to a question from Interfax-Ukraine whether Hungary could block decisions of the Council just as it did in the past when it blocked the NATO-Ukraine Commission meetings.

"The fact that we establish the NATO-Ukraine Council demonstrates that all allies, and also Hungary, are in favor of that. Because that is the way we make decisions. Secondly, we have the modalities that ensure that we can convene the meeting and we will of course continue to have meetings also in the future," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General also noted that the Council will be a platform where everyone will be equal for holding crisis consultations and making decisions so as to eliminate security concerns.

He also that that the modalities on how often this Council will meet would be approved.

"I expect that we will agree also the modalities that ensure that individual members of the Council that includes of course Ukraine can call a meeting to have crisis consultations. […] The Council can also make decisions," Stoltenberg said.

In addition, the establishment of the Council will open opportunities for establishing subcommittees that will address specific tasks.

"This will bring Ukraine closer to NATO," the Secretary General said.

