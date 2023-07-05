Facts

12:58 05.07.2023

ICRC mission in Ukraine never got access to left bank of Dnipro after flood – Bauer

2 min read
ICRC mission in Ukraine never got access to left bank of Dnipro after flood – Bauer

The mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine did not manage to visit the left bank of the Dnipro River after the disastrous flood caused by the explosion of the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, ICRC Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Ariane Bauer said.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to visit Kherson region on the left bank so far. Therefore, we continue to negotiate this access. It is always very difficult. So far, we have not been able to get into these areas. We have repeatedly asked for access there and will continue to ask," she said.

According to her, from the very first hours, the ICRC asked for access to the left bank of the river, "because when you see what we could see on this side, we can evaluate that the same consequences of the tragedy were on the other side."

At the same time, she said that "from the very first hours of this disaster, we were in touch with the authorities of Kherson and the region, Mykolaiv, and decided what they needed in order to understand how we can help."

"I was there two days ago, in Mykolaiv and Kherson region, to understand what we are doing and what will be required in the coming weeks and months," Bauer said.

Earlier, the ICRC was criticized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the lack of assistance to Ukrainians in the occupied part of Kherson region.

Tags: #icrc

MORE ABOUT

13:19 05.07.2023
Bauer: ICRC work in Ukraine is one of largest missions in its history

Bauer: ICRC work in Ukraine is one of largest missions in its history

11:09 30.01.2023
Yermak about attack: ICRC doesn't send delegation to Olenivka

Yermak about attack: ICRC doesn't send delegation to Olenivka

18:34 18.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

19:09 23.12.2022
Yermak: Organization for control over detention conditions, admission to POWs should be created, since ICRC cannot cope with this task

Yermak: Organization for control over detention conditions, admission to POWs should be created, since ICRC cannot cope with this task

18:27 18.10.2022
Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

17:04 15.10.2022
Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

17:20 14.10.2022
ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

17:32 10.10.2022
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, ICRC deny information about termination of work of Red Cross in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, ICRC deny information about termination of work of Red Cross in Ukraine

16:19 10.10.2022
ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

12:43 02.09.2022
ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

AD

HOT NEWS

Until war end, no need to put burden of raising tariffs on people – Shmyhal

We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit with ICJ against Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

LATEST

Until war end, no need to put burden of raising tariffs on people – Shmyhal

We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko says he removed from military registration due to disability

Tarnavsky: Russian forces specifically target Western equipment, it's their priority

IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

Model of tribunal for crime of aggression still being discussed; ICPA work indicates there will definitely be tribunal – Kostin

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit with ICJ against Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

Zelenskyy: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ ordered to strengthen northern direction

Grain corridor blocked from June 29 – JCC

AD
AD
AD
AD