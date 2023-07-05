ICRC mission in Ukraine never got access to left bank of Dnipro after flood – Bauer

The mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine did not manage to visit the left bank of the Dnipro River after the disastrous flood caused by the explosion of the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, ICRC Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Ariane Bauer said.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to visit Kherson region on the left bank so far. Therefore, we continue to negotiate this access. It is always very difficult. So far, we have not been able to get into these areas. We have repeatedly asked for access there and will continue to ask," she said.

According to her, from the very first hours, the ICRC asked for access to the left bank of the river, "because when you see what we could see on this side, we can evaluate that the same consequences of the tragedy were on the other side."

At the same time, she said that "from the very first hours of this disaster, we were in touch with the authorities of Kherson and the region, Mykolaiv, and decided what they needed in order to understand how we can help."

"I was there two days ago, in Mykolaiv and Kherson region, to understand what we are doing and what will be required in the coming weeks and months," Bauer said.

Earlier, the ICRC was criticized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the lack of assistance to Ukrainians in the occupied part of Kherson region.