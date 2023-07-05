Another reactor with 1000 MW capacity out of repair – Ministry of Energy

Another 1,000 MW reactor at one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants has come out of repair, which will add additional capacity to the power system, the Energy Ministry has said.

The ministry said on its Telegram channel that the repair of the reactor was completed four days earlier than planned.

"Thanks to the professional and well-coordinated work of our nuclear scientists, it was possible to repair and launch the unit earlier than planned. This is a very substantial contribution to strengthening the stability of our power system and ensuring the energy balance. For every Ukrainian, this means a stable power supply," Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko, whose words are provided in the report, said.

The Ministry of Energy said that, in total, today nuclear power plants generate almost half of the electricity produced in the country.

As reported, NNEGC Energoatom put into operation in mid-June after a scheduled repair of one of VVER-1000 reactors, its repair was completed 20 days earlier.