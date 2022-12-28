All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has confirmed the operation of all nine reactors of Ukrainian nuclear power plants – Rivne, Khmelnytsky and Pivdennoukrainskaya - at the highest possible capacity.

"Today, as before, all nine reactors of Ukrainian nuclear power plants located in the territory controlled by Ukraine are operating at the highest available capacity," the company said in its Telegram channel.

The company said that the information spread today in a number of media about the shutdown of Ukrainian reactors is erroneous.

As reported, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday morning that a number of power plant units were stopped due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in the eastern region. At the same time, for security reasons, the company did not indicate which units stopped.

For his part, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Wednesday night that all gas-fired boiler houses in this region had stopped due to damage to the main gas pipeline in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling.