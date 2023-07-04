Facts

20:23 04.07.2023

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

1 min read
On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the press service of the Ukrainian head of state said.

"The head of state congratulated Jens Stoltenberg on the decision of the members of the Alliance to extend his term as NATO Secretary General for another year. The president expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation," according to the statement on the presidential website on Tuesday.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation at the front and the latest events that took place inside Russia.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the NATO Secretary General for "constant personal efforts to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations."

It is reported that the President of Ukraine and Stoltenberg coordinated positions on the eve of the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius on July 11 and 12.

Zelenskyy said now is "the time for powerful decisions and concrete steps in this direction."

Tags: #stoltenberg #talk #zelenskyy

