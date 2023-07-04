Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on exchange, mutual protection of restricted info

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Sweden on the exchange and mutual protection of restricted information.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in Telegram, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, the draft agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Kingdom of Sweden on the exchange and mutual protection of restricted information was approved.

It is noted that the agreement regulates the provision by the parties of measures for the mutual protection of information with limited access; establishes the equivalence of access restriction stamps; determines the competent authorities responsible for its implementation; as well as the ways of transmitting such information (through diplomatic channels or otherwise, determined by the competent security authorities of states).

It is reported that the transfer of such information to a foreign party is not mandatory and is carried out by the parties on their own initiative, taking into account national interests.