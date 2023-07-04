The Netherlands announces EUR 118 mln aid package for humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine

The government of the Netherlands has announced a second EUR 118 million aid package to Ukraine aimed at humanitarian and financial support, the Dutch government said in a statement.

"The Netherlands has allocated more than EUR 118 million for the second aid package for 2023 for Ukraine. Of these, EUR 93 million will be allocated from the reserve of EUR 2.5 billion of the Cabinet of Ministers to support Ukraine in 2023 and EUR 25 million from the Foreign Trade Budget and cooperation for development," according to the press release issued on Tuesday reads.

It is noted that EUR 83 million has been allocated for the reconstruction and healthcare of Ukraine, of which EUR 58 million has been allocated for the restoration of infrastructure, houses and drinking water supplies, EUR 25 million for medicines and support for mobile clinics.

In addition, EUR 10 million from the new aid package will be allocated to provide emergency assistance to those affected by the Russian occupiers' bombing of Kakhovka HPP. This money is intended for the purchase of goods such as lifeboats and rafts. Also, some EUR 875,000 will be sent to support Ukrainian human rights activists.

According to the press release the Dutch government is providing EUR 25 million in grants "to enable businesses and civil society organizations to contribute to reconstruction and recovery." It is noted that this assistance is aimed at projects that meet the needs of Ukraine and contribute to its reconstruction and restoration.

Business companies and organizations can apply for grants to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency from September.

Additional financial support will be provided to a Ukrainian company to open a building materials plant in Western Ukraine, a Dutch small and medium-sized business company will provide the necessary equipment.

In addition, the government of the Netherlands is exploring the possibility of covering the risks of companies exporting to or investing in Ukraine with the help of guarantees or insurance.