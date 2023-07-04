Facts

18:56 04.07.2023

The Netherlands announces EUR 118 mln aid package for humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine

2 min read
The Netherlands announces EUR 118 mln aid package for humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine

The government of the Netherlands has announced a second EUR 118 million aid package to Ukraine aimed at humanitarian and financial support, the Dutch government said in a statement.

"The Netherlands has allocated more than EUR 118 million for the second aid package for 2023 for Ukraine. Of these, EUR 93 million will be allocated from the reserve of EUR 2.5 billion of the Cabinet of Ministers to support Ukraine in 2023 and EUR 25 million from the Foreign Trade Budget and cooperation for development," according to the press release issued on Tuesday reads.

It is noted that EUR 83 million has been allocated for the reconstruction and healthcare of Ukraine, of which EUR 58 million has been allocated for the restoration of infrastructure, houses and drinking water supplies, EUR 25 million for medicines and support for mobile clinics.

In addition, EUR 10 million from the new aid package will be allocated to provide emergency assistance to those affected by the Russian occupiers' bombing of Kakhovka HPP. This money is intended for the purchase of goods such as lifeboats and rafts. Also, some EUR 875,000 will be sent to support Ukrainian human rights activists.

According to the press release the Dutch government is providing EUR 25 million in grants "to enable businesses and civil society organizations to contribute to reconstruction and recovery." It is noted that this assistance is aimed at projects that meet the needs of Ukraine and contribute to its reconstruction and restoration.

Business companies and organizations can apply for grants to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency from September.

Additional financial support will be provided to a Ukrainian company to open a building materials plant in Western Ukraine, a Dutch small and medium-sized business company will provide the necessary equipment.

In addition, the government of the Netherlands is exploring the possibility of covering the risks of companies exporting to or investing in Ukraine with the help of guarantees or insurance.

Tags: #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

20:43 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

16:14 02.06.2023
The Netherlands plans to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

The Netherlands plans to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

20:07 01.06.2023
The Netherlands in talks to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine – Rutte

The Netherlands in talks to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine – Rutte

16:19 27.05.2023
Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

14:41 26.05.2023
Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

17:54 22.05.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

20:39 19.05.2023
Modalities for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to be worked out in coming weeks

Modalities for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to be worked out in coming weeks

20:01 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

09:54 05.05.2023
Netherlands to send two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 to investigate war crimes under ICC auspices

Netherlands to send two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 to investigate war crimes under ICC auspices

09:14 05.05.2023
At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

Casualties of missile attack on Pervomaisky increase to 41 – Emergency Service

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

Ukrainian intelligence on explosions in Sevastopol: It means liberation, de-occupation of Crimea approaching

LATEST

Pork imports fall to record low in six years in H1 2023 – industry association

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on exchange, mutual protection of restricted info

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces temporary ban on freight transportation of food to Hungary, all goods to Iran

Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Kyiv's decision to send Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations interference in internal affairs

Casualties of missile attack on Pervomaisky increase to 41 – Emergency Service

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

Ukrainian intelligence on explosions in Sevastopol: It means liberation, de-occupation of Crimea approaching

AD
AD
AD
AD