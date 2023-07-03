Facts

20:46 03.07.2023

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday.

"We coordinated positions on the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius and discussed the formats of future security guarantees for Ukraine," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

"I briefed him on the situation on the battlefield. We shared our assessments of the latest developments in Russia and Belarus and discussed the current state of the grain deal and the importance of its continuation," he said.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude "for the important signals of support for Ukraine at the London Recovery Conference and the European Council meeting" and "for the active implementation of the previous EUR 2.7 billion defense package and for the EUR 8.8 billion multi-year defense support plan for Ukraine."

"The meeting at the level of advisors in Copenhagen is an important step towards the implementation of the Peace Formula. We agreed to continue active work in this direction," he said.

Tags: #talks #scholz #zelenskyy

