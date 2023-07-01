Zelenskyy doesn’t understand reasons for delay in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is concerned about the delay in drawing up a training schedule for Ukrainian pilots on the F-16.

"I have the same questions that you asked our esteemed partners," he said, answering a question about the schedule of their deliveries after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Ukraine may get the F-16. We agreed, we put the squeeze on that we have a coalition of countries that are ready to start training for Ukrainian pilots. There is no training mission schedule, they are dragging it out. I don't know why they do it," he said.