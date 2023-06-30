Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

The nuclear threats of the Russian Federation and the possible preparation of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia NPP, will not "put on hold" the work of the Ukrainian forces to de-occupy the country, said commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

“It doesn’t stop me at all,” Zaluzhny said. “We are doing our job. All these signals come from outside for some reason: ‘Be afraid of a nuclear strike.’ Well, should we give up?” Zaluzhny said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Speaking about the mutiny of leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, in Russia last weekend, Zaluzhny expressed doubt that the Ukrainian counteroffensive received a successful impetus from this. According to the general, the Wagner fighters had already left the front line after the capture of the eastern town of Bakhmut a month ago, so there were no noticeable changes on the battlefield when the uprising took place.

“We didn't feel that their defense got weaker somewhere or anything,” he said.

However, according to the The Washington Post, Ukraine may have to take into account a new, additional threat on its northern border in connection with the relocation of the fighters of the Wagner PMC to Belarus.

“I have a lot of fears, and Wagner is among them‚” Zaluzhny said.

“And they’re not the only ones. If we start talking about it now, my head will spin. … Our task is to prepare for the worst and most possible scenarios. And we will try to minimize the possible consequences of what could be,” the general noted.