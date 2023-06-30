Facts

14:07 30.06.2023

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

2 min read
Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

The nuclear threats of the Russian Federation and the possible preparation of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia NPP, will not "put on hold" the work of the Ukrainian forces to de-occupy the country, said commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

“It doesn’t stop me at all,” Zaluzhny said. “We are doing our job. All these signals come from outside for some reason: ‘Be afraid of a nuclear strike.’ Well, should we give up?” Zaluzhny said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Speaking about the mutiny of leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, in Russia last weekend, Zaluzhny expressed doubt that the Ukrainian counteroffensive received a successful impetus from this. According to the general, the Wagner fighters had already left the front line after the capture of the eastern town of Bakhmut a month ago, so there were no noticeable changes on the battlefield when the uprising took place.

“We didn't feel that their defense got weaker somewhere or anything,” he said.

However, according to the The Washington Post, Ukraine may have to take into account a new, additional threat on its northern border in connection with the relocation of the fighters of the Wagner PMC to Belarus.

“I have a lot of fears, and Wagner is among them‚” Zaluzhny said.

“And they’re not the only ones. If we start talking about it now, my head will spin. … Our task is to prepare for the worst and most possible scenarios. And we will try to minimize the possible consequences of what could be,” the general noted.

Tags: #war #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

20:09 29.06.2023
Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

16:16 28.06.2023
Zaluzhny: Today Ukraine protects key tenets of its Constitution from enemy

Zaluzhny: Today Ukraine protects key tenets of its Constitution from enemy

11:01 28.06.2023
PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

20:39 27.06.2023
Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

12:09 27.06.2023
Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

21:12 26.06.2023
Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

10:05 26.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

09:39 23.06.2023
Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

19:46 22.06.2023
Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

19:11 21.06.2023
Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

AD
AD
AD
AD