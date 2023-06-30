Facts

11:13 30.06.2023

Ukrainian forces in south, east seize strategic initiative, advancing in all directions – Maliar

 Ukrainian forces have seized the strategic initiative and are advancing in all directions, in the east the fighters are confidently moving along the flanks around Bakhmut, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"At the front, there is actually a struggle over which side will hold the initiative. Speaking generally on the whole front - both east and south - we have seized the strategic initiative, and we are advancing in all directions. If we talk separately about the directions, then this is rather an operational initiative," Maliar said on the telethon on Friday.

According to her, Ukrainian troops are confidently moving in the east on the flanks around Bakhmut. At the same time, the deputy minister stressed that Ukrainian soldiers did not enter the city directly.

"We continue to control the south-western suburbs of the city, but the main battles are taking place around the city. And there we can say that there is an offensive in several directions - not only the flanks, the front is much wider now. And we have progress in absolutely all directions where we are moving," said the deputy minister.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry stressed that the enemy has pulled up a huge number of its forces, and Ukrainian soldiers are working "in absolute advantage of the enemy in terms of the number of people and weapons."

