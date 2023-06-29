Facts

10:47 29.06.2023

Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

In Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces have seized the strategic initiative and are conducting offensive operations on a wide front, Spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovaliov has said.

"On the flanks of the town of Bakhmut, they continue to put pressure on the enemy, knocking them out of the previously captured lines. They are successful, they are fixed on the lines reached," Kovaliov said according to the Military Media Center's statement in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, in the direction of Rivnopil-Volodyne, the Defense Forces had a partial success, they are gaining a foothold on the achieved lines.

Ukrainian troops "inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, carry out measures of counter-battery combat."

In Lyman, Avdiyivka and Mariyinka directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops.

