Polish President arrives in Kyiv

President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, June 28, on an unannounced visit.

"President Andrzej Duda is visiting Kyiv. Negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the celebration of the Constitution Day of Ukraine, as well as consultations on the current situation at the front, including the threat of a Russian attack behind Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Preparations for the July NATO summit will also be discussed," the Office of the Polish President said on Twitter.

Earlier it was reported about the arrival in Ukraine of President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.