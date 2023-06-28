Facts

13:52 28.06.2023

Polish President arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
Polish President arrives in Kyiv

President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, June 28, on an unannounced visit.

"President Andrzej Duda is visiting Kyiv. Negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the celebration of the Constitution Day of Ukraine, as well as consultations on the current situation at the front, including the threat of a Russian attack behind Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Preparations for the July NATO summit will also be discussed," the Office of the Polish President said on Twitter.

Earlier it was reported about the arrival in Ukraine of President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

Tags: #duda

MORE ABOUT

14:03 23.06.2023
Poland suggests training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft - Duda

Poland suggests training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft - Duda

19:34 25.05.2023
Stefanchuk at meeting with Duda: Military assistance from Poland, through Poland remains No. 1 issue for Ukraine

Stefanchuk at meeting with Duda: Military assistance from Poland, through Poland remains No. 1 issue for Ukraine

09:35 28.03.2023
'Preparing for important events' - Zelenskyy discusses with Duda urgent defense needs of Ukraine

'Preparing for important events' - Zelenskyy discusses with Duda urgent defense needs of Ukraine

18:48 21.02.2023
Biden and Duda discuss support for Ukraine, NATO strengthening – White House

Biden and Duda discuss support for Ukraine, NATO strengthening – White House

16:33 18.02.2023
Duda: No doubt that Russia not to stop at Ukraine

Duda: No doubt that Russia not to stop at Ukraine

13:32 18.01.2023
Duda: My thoughts are with families, loved ones of victims of Brovary helicopter crash

Duda: My thoughts are with families, loved ones of victims of Brovary helicopter crash

13:34 17.01.2023
Duda: Poland's transfer of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine could open new chapter of military aid

Duda: Poland's transfer of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine could open new chapter of military aid

12:21 17.01.2023
Duda in Davos: War in Ukraine sends one message from very beginning – weapons

Duda in Davos: War in Ukraine sends one message from very beginning – weapons

16:36 11.01.2023
Ukraine to be provided with company of Leopard tanks within framework of intl coalition – Duda

Ukraine to be provided with company of Leopard tanks within framework of intl coalition – Duda

19:01 22.12.2022
Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

As result of enemy strike on Kramatorsk, 10 killed, 61 wounded – National Police

SBU detains spotter of enemy missile attack on Kramatorsk

LATEST

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

As result of enemy strike on Kramatorsk, 10 killed, 61 wounded – National Police

SBU detains spotter of enemy missile attack on Kramatorsk

Zelenskyy: Croatia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Words in Constitution become truly vital for Ukrainians

Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

AD
AD
AD
AD