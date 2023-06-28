PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

As of the morning of June 28, 2023, over 1,526 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression: according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 493 children killed and more than 1,033 were wounded of varying severity.

"These figures are not final. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said in Telegram.

Children suffered the most, some 471, in Donetsk region, some 284 in Kharkiv, some 129 in Kyiv, some 113 in Kherson, some 91 in Zaporizhia, some 89 in Mykolaiv, some 83 in Dnipropetrovsk, some 71 in Chernihiv, and 67 children in Luhansk regions.

On June 27, as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, three girls were killed: 17 years old and two sisters 14 years old, an eight-month-old girl was wounded.