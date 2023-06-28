Facts

11:01 28.06.2023

PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

1 min read
PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

As of the morning of June 28, 2023, over 1,526 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression: according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 493 children killed and more than 1,033 were wounded of varying severity.

"These figures are not final. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said in Telegram.

Children suffered the most, some 471, in Donetsk region, some 284 in Kharkiv, some 129 in Kyiv, some 113 in Kherson, some 91 in Zaporizhia, some 89 in Mykolaiv, some 83 in Dnipropetrovsk, some 71 in Chernihiv, and 67 children in Luhansk regions.

On June 27, as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, three girls were killed: 17 years old and two sisters 14 years old, an eight-month-old girl was wounded.

Tags: #children #war

MORE ABOUT

12:09 27.06.2023
Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

21:12 26.06.2023
Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

11:28 23.06.2023
UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

09:39 23.06.2023
Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

19:46 22.06.2023
Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

19:11 21.06.2023
Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

10:35 21.06.2023
Nearly one-quarter of country's magnets for tourists either occupied, destroyed, or partially damaged – head of Tourism Development Agency

Nearly one-quarter of country's magnets for tourists either occupied, destroyed, or partially damaged – head of Tourism Development Agency

20:21 19.06.2023
There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

20:06 19.06.2023
Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

19:16 19.06.2023
UN analyzes consequences of Russian invasion for Ukrainian society

UN analyzes consequences of Russian invasion for Ukrainian society

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Words in Constitution become truly vital for Ukrainians

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

Lithuanian President arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv

Already 60 wounded in attack on Kramatorsk, there may still be people under rubble – PGO

USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Words in Constitution become truly vital for Ukrainians

Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

Lithuanian President arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv

Already 60 wounded in attack on Kramatorsk, there may still be people under rubble – PGO

Justice Ministry: Kliuchkovsky appointed as Director of Register of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy dismisses Ukroboronprom head Husev – decree

USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

AD
AD
AD
AD