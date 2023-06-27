Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said he did not understand why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet arrived in Ukraine.

"I don't understand why Netanyahu didn't come to Kyiv, didn't visit the holy places, Uman, in particular, Babyn Yar," he told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Noting that Ukraine is cooperating with Israel in humanitarian projects, Yermak said "they can help us more seriously."

The head of the President's Office also expects the response of the Israeli leadership to the "absolutely inadequate statements" of Vladimir Putin, who once called the President of Ukraine "a disgrace to the Jewish people."

"If official Israel does not react, it will look bad. This is not a situation where you can remain neutral," Yermak said.