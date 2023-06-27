Cabinet to be able to apply disciplinary sanctions to executive authorities' heads without complying with current procedure's requirements – decision

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the possibility of applying disciplinary action against the heads of executive authorities without complying with the requirements of the current procedure during martial law.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in Telegram, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, changes have been made to the procedure for conducting disciplinary proceedings against ministers, their deputies, heads of other central executive authorities and their deputies, heads of local executive authorities and their deputies, who are not covered by the legislation on civil service.

It is provided that during martial law, in the event of appropriate decisions by the Verkhovna Rada or the National Security and Defense Council, the Cabinet of Ministers may decide to apply a disciplinary sanction against the heads of executive authorities without complying with the requirements of the above-mentioned procedure.