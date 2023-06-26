USA to announce another $500 mln military aid package for Ukraine
The United States is expected to announce another military aid package to Ukraine totaling approximately $500 million, CNN has reported with reference to an U.S. official.
The aid, which is expected to be announced on Tuesday, will include additional Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles.
The United States has provided more than $39 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022, including $22 billion in presidential drawdowns.