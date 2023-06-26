Facts

18:09 26.06.2023

Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

2 min read
Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working trip to Donetsk region, visited the units of the AFU of the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia, which distinguished themselves in heavy battles in Bakhmut direction.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, during the visit, commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, reported in detail to Zelenskyy about the operational situation in Bakhmut direction and the prospects for its development.

In addition, the President talked with Ukrainian defenders and presented them with state awards.

"Dear our heroes, I have the honor to be here today and first of all thank you for protecting our state, sovereignty, our families, children, our native Ukraine. I want to thank you, reward all of you and shake hands with great gratitude to you, your families, your parents for having you like this," Zelenskyy said, addressing the servicemen.

The President also stressed that "everyone knows that the eastern direction is very difficult, it is hot here," and therefore he is sure that "Ukrainian defenders in this direction will make a great contribution to the future victory."

Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star to Captain Oleh Oliva, commander of the airmobile company of the 81st separate Brigade of Airborne Assault Troops, who, together with subordinate personnel, destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles and more than a hundred occupiers.

The Head of the Ukrainian state wished the military health and military luck.

Tags: #donetsk_region #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:34 26.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

14:21 24.06.2023
Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

13:34 23.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

14:05 20.06.2023
Zelenskyy signs laws on abolition of VAT, import duties for drone components

Zelenskyy signs laws on abolition of VAT, import duties for drone components

09:50 20.06.2023
We have no lost positions, only liberated new ones – Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting

We have no lost positions, only liberated new ones – Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting

09:25 20.06.2023
British Storm Shadow doing useful and accurate job at front – Zelenskyy

British Storm Shadow doing useful and accurate job at front – Zelenskyy

20:43 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

18:27 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

09:15 16.06.2023
Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

09:59 13.06.2023
Zelenskyy announces disappointing results of checking shelters across country

Zelenskyy announces disappointing results of checking shelters across country

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

LATEST

There’s no cholera in areas affected by flooding – Health Ministry

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Kyivstar, lifecell to keep numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years

Attempted military coup on June 23-24, apparently, doesn’t have significant impact on combat capability of Russian army – ISW

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

AD
AD
AD
AD