Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working trip to Donetsk region, visited the units of the AFU of the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia, which distinguished themselves in heavy battles in Bakhmut direction.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, during the visit, commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, reported in detail to Zelenskyy about the operational situation in Bakhmut direction and the prospects for its development.

In addition, the President talked with Ukrainian defenders and presented them with state awards.

"Dear our heroes, I have the honor to be here today and first of all thank you for protecting our state, sovereignty, our families, children, our native Ukraine. I want to thank you, reward all of you and shake hands with great gratitude to you, your families, your parents for having you like this," Zelenskyy said, addressing the servicemen.

The President also stressed that "everyone knows that the eastern direction is very difficult, it is hot here," and therefore he is sure that "Ukrainian defenders in this direction will make a great contribution to the future victory."

Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star to Captain Oleh Oliva, commander of the airmobile company of the 81st separate Brigade of Airborne Assault Troops, who, together with subordinate personnel, destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles and more than a hundred occupiers.

The Head of the Ukrainian state wished the military health and military luck.