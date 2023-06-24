Air Force: 41 cruise missiles, two attack drones destroyed last night

Last night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 41 cruise missiles and two attack drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of June 24, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95ms, Tu-22m3 bombers, Kalibr sea-based missiles and Shahed-136/131 strike drones," the Air Force said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, ten strategic aviation aircraft launched 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. Eight Tu-22m3 long-range bombers attacked with nine X-22 missiles from the northern, southern and eastern directions.

"From the Black Sea, the invaders launched two Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles. From the south, the enemy attacked with two Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones," the Air Force said in the statement.

According to the Air Force press service, "according to the results of combat work, all 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, one Kalibr cruise missile and two Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down by the air defense forces and means."

It is reported that units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, mobile fire groups of the air commands Center, South and East of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in "repelling the air attack."

"Russian terrorists launched X-22 missiles in the direction of Dnipro and Kryvy Rih. Local administrations will report on the consequences and victims," the Air Force said.