Facts

11:24 24.06.2023

Air Force: 41 cruise missiles, two attack drones destroyed last night

2 min read
Air Force: 41 cruise missiles, two attack drones destroyed last night

Last night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 41 cruise missiles and two attack drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of June 24, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95ms, Tu-22m3 bombers, Kalibr sea-based missiles and Shahed-136/131 strike drones," the Air Force said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, ten strategic aviation aircraft launched 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. Eight Tu-22m3 long-range bombers attacked with nine X-22 missiles from the northern, southern and eastern directions.

"From the Black Sea, the invaders launched two Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles. From the south, the enemy attacked with two Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones," the Air Force said in the statement.

According to the Air Force press service, "according to the results of combat work, all 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, one Kalibr cruise missile and two Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down by the air defense forces and means."

It is reported that units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, mobile fire groups of the air commands Center, South and East of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in "repelling the air attack."

"Russian terrorists launched X-22 missiles in the direction of Dnipro and Kryvy Rih. Local administrations will report on the consequences and victims," the Air Force said.

Tags: #air_force

MORE ABOUT

10:01 20.06.2023
Thirty-two out of 35 Shaheds destroyed in enemy attack – Air Force

Thirty-two out of 35 Shaheds destroyed in enemy attack – Air Force

10:50 15.06.2023
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 22 enemy air targets

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 22 enemy air targets

11:57 02.06.2023
Last night all targets destroyed: 15 missiles, 21 attack drones – Air Force

Last night all targets destroyed: 15 missiles, 21 attack drones – Air Force

09:36 30.05.2023
Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

10:12 26.05.2023
Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

09:59 23.05.2023
AFU Air Force eliminate six Shahed attack UAVs, two reconnaissance drones – Air Force

AFU Air Force eliminate six Shahed attack UAVs, two reconnaissance drones – Air Force

15:19 16.05.2023
Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

09:14 05.05.2023
At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

09:17 03.05.2023
AFU Air Force eliminates 21 of 26 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones

AFU Air Force eliminates 21 of 26 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones

10:57 28.04.2023
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 21 out of 23 enemy cruise missiles, two UAVs in morning – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 21 out of 23 enemy cruise missiles, two UAVs in morning – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Zelenskyy urgently orders Zaluzhny to dismiss scandalous military commissar in Odesa

LATEST

Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Podoliak: It is beginning of civil war in Russia

EU head on situation in Russia: It is obviously internal issue of Russia

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

AD
AD
AD
AD