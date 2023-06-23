Poland suggests training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Poland is ready to help with the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16 fighters.

During an interview with Ukrainian TV channels, which was broadcast on the telethon on Friday, Duda noted that, in fact, from the very beginning of the war, Poland has been training the Ukrainian military on its territory.

“In various fields, including recently and for tankers, as well as in the operation of the self-propelled gun Crab or other areas. We also offer our training when it comes to F-16 aircraft. After all, as you know, we have a certain pool of F-16 aircraft, and we have pilots who already have extensive experience working on F-16s, have flown them in different places, not only in Poland. Therefore, we have the opportunity to conduct these exercises. We really offered these trainings,” President Duda said.

He stressed that this will contribute to the victory of Ukraine, the rebuff of the Russian army.

Duda recalled that Poland had previously transferred MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

“These planes had a great advantage in that Ukrainian pilots could fly immediately, without any exercises. Yes, we have supported, support and will support Ukraine,” he assured.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the training of Ukrainian pilots on modern fighters will begin in the near future, and preparations for the creation of an F-16 training center in Eastern Europe are also in full swing.

At the last, 13th, meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, assurances were received from partners about the start of training Ukrainian pilots on modern fighters, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.