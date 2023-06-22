Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence receives info that Russia considering scenario of terrorist attack at ZNPP with release of radiation

Ukrainian intelligence has received information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a release of radiation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We just received a report from our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine. Intelligence received information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant - a terrorist attack with the release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this," he said.

According to him, all available information is now being transferred to international partners and organizations.

"We transfer all available information to our partners. To everyone in the world. All confirmations. Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa. All countries, absolutely everyone, should know this. International organizations - absolutely everyone. The world is warned, therefore, the world can and must act," Zelenskyy said.

"There should never be any terrorist attacks at nuclear power plants anywhere!" he stressed.

Also, according to the head of state, Ukrainian intelligence and the SBU have collected new evidence of how Russian terrorists blew up the structures of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

In particular, he noted, "there was a completely conscious calculated crime - in the occupied territory, at the plant, which was under the complete control of the invaders."

"Most importantly, last year we warned the world that Russia was preparing such a terrorist attack (at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant). We warned when we received the first confirmed information about the mining of the hydroelectric power plant," he reminded once again.