Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of front on administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions and in the west of Zaporizhia region on June 20, according to a review by the ISW Institute for the Study of War.

“Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of the front on June 20. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations on the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions and in western Zaporizhia region,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that units of the Eastern Grouping of Forces repelled four Ukrainian assaults near Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region, and in western Donetsk region.

The ISW recalled that Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 19 that Russian forces committed significant forces to stop Ukrainian offensives, making Ukrainian advances difficult.

“The situation in the east is difficult now. The enemy has pulled up its forces and is actively advancing on Lymany and Kupyansk directions, trying to seize the initiative from us. High activity of enemy attacks is recorded. Hot fighting continues,” she wrote on the Telegram on Monday.

Nevertheless, according to the Institute for the Study of War, Maliar stated that the current Ukrainian operations have several tasks that are not focused solely on the liberation of the territory, and that the Ukrainian forces have not yet begun the main phase of the counteroffensive.