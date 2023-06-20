Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to move forward on the flanks, the enemy is gradually knocked out of positions, although it is trying to stop the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"Bakhmut direction. Work lasts 24/7. The defense forces continue to move forward on the flanks, the enemy is gradually knocked out of position, although it is trying to stop the advance of our soldiers with the help of additional reserves. This is an example of the night work of snipers of the Special Operations Forces," he said on his Telegram channel, posting a video of the work of the Ukrainian military.

Syrsky said "the manpower of the enemy is being successfully destroyed."