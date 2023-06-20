AFU attacks at least three sections of front line, achieves success, Russia transferring troops to Zaporizhia, Bakhmut directions – ISW

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the frontline and made gains on June 19, meanwhile, Russia is transferring part of its troops from Kherson region to Zaporizhia and Bakhmut directions, according to a review by the ISW Institute for the Study of War.

A Russian milblogger reported that Ukrainian troops continued attacks northwest, northeast, and southwest of Bakhmut on June 19 and claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced near Krasnopolivka (about 12km northeast of Bakhmut).

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar additionally announced that over the past week, Ukrainian troops in the Tavriysk (Zaporizhia) direction have advanced up to seven kilometers and liberated 113 square kilometers of territory, including eight settlements in western Donetsk and western Zaporizhia regions.

Also, Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops attacked south of Velyka Novosilka in western Donetsk region. Geolocated footage posted on June 19 confirms that Ukrainian troops liberated Pyatykhatky, about 25km southwest of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhia region.

The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) assessed on June 19 that Russia has likely deployed large portions of the Dnipro Grouping of Forces from the east (left) bank of Kherson region to Zaporizhia and Bakhmut directions to respond to Ukrainian counteroffensive actions over the past 10 days.

However, the main efforts of the Russian Federation are being thrown at Luhansk and Donetsk regions, ISW analysts say.

“Russian forces made gains in the Kupyansk area and continued ground attacks along the Svatove-Kreminna line. Geolocated footage posted on June 19 shows that Russian forces advanced into the northern part of Vilshana (about 15km northeast of Kupyansk) on an unspecified date,” the report reads.

At the same time, the Ukrainian General Staff additionally reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoselivkse (15km northwest of Svatove), Yampolivka (17km west of Kreminna), Torske (14km west of Kreminna), west of Dibrova (5km southwest of Kreminna), Hryhorivka (10km south of Kreminna), and Spirne (25km south of Kreminna).