10:01 20.06.2023

Thirty-two out of 35 Shaheds destroyed in enemy attack – Air Force

On the night of June 20, the enemy struck Iranian Shahed-136/131 barrage ammunition at military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, a total of 35 drones were fired, 32 of them were destroyed by air defense forces, according to the Telegram channel of the AFU Air Forces.

The launches were carried out from the northern and southern directions - Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

In total, the invaders used 35 attack drones. The air defense managed to destroy 32 of them.

“Thirty Shaheds were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Forces, two more by units of the Ground Forces," the morning report says.

It is reported that air defense today worked in most regions of Ukraine, the main direction of attack by Iranian drones is Kyiv region. More than two dozen Shaheds were destroyed here.

In addition, at night, the Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles Iskander-M/S-300.

