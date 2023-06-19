Cabinet proposes to terminate agreement with Russia on promotion, mutual protection of investments

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to terminate the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Russia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Monday.

In particular, the draft law "On the termination of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the promotion and mutual protection of investments" was approved. It is noted that the agreement was signed in Moscow on November 27, 1998.