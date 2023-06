According to updated data, loud sounds of air defense work were heard in Podolsky district of Kyiv, no damage to objects was recorded in the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Clarification. In Podolsky district, loud explosions were heard from the work of air defense near the capital. There are no damaged objects or houses in Kyiv after the missile attack," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.