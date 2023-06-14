Facts

09:47 14.06.2023

Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

2 min read
Ukraine and partners must ensure that Russian terror becomes impossible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Tuesday, referring to a missile attack on Kryvy Rih that killed 11 people.

"This afternoon, the rescue and rubble removal operations in Kryvy Rih after a terrorist missile attack have been completed. Unfortunately, 11 people were killed, including one child," he said.

"This deliberate Russian strike on an ordinary city only proves a simple truth once again: together with our partners, we must ensure such physical conditions that make Russian terror impossible," the president said.

"The first is our sky shield. A sufficient number of air defense systems of sufficient capacity. Plus modern fighter jets. When the Russian ability to attack our cities and villages is physically limited by our sky shield, only then will the terrorist state realize that there are no alternatives to peace for all Ukrainians and defeat for Russia," he said.

"The second is the destruction of the basis for terror, for the production of new missiles by a terrorist state. Unfortunately, Russia still has the ability to obtain critical components for missile production from companies around the world, including companies from some partner countries," he said.

"If we take, for example, one of the missiles that hit Kryvy Rih today, about 50 components in it - mostly microelectronics - were produced in other countries," the president said.

"And today, representatives of our state met with diplomats from the respective countries. All partners have a list of companies that supply Russia with components for murder. This list is available. Everyone in the world also understands how Russian terrorists are trying to deceive the world. And we are waiting for conclusions and swift action to stop Russian missile terror," Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has imposed sanctions on all companies in Russia that produce missiles. Such complete sanctions should be imposed globally against all of them. Every way of circumventing sanctions should be appropriately punished at the global level as well," he said.

