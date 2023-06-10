Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considers the destruction of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station to be a consequence of Russia's decision to invade Ukraine.

"No doubt that the destruction of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was a direct consequence of Russian decisions to invade a peaceful neighbor –Ukraine,"” he said at a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday.

"The war has catastrophically affected the infrastructure and Russia is responsible and will be brought to justice," Trudeau said.