Facts

15:38 10.06.2023

AFU continue counteroffensive on at least four sectors of front, info about losses of equipment exaggerated - ISW

2 min read
AFU continue counteroffensive on at least four sectors of front, info about losses of equipment exaggerated - ISW

Ukrainian troops on June 9 continued counteroffensive operations in at least four sectors of the front, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

"Ukrainian officials stated on June 9 that Ukrainian forces advanced 1.2 kilometers in continued offensive operations near Bakhmut on June 8. Ukrainian forces continued limited counteroffensive operations in western Donetsk region near the Donetsk-Zaporizhia regions border on June 9, and made tactical gains in the area. Ukrainian forces also continued ground attacks in western Zaporizhia region overnight from June 8 to 9 and during the day on June 9," the report reads.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on June 9 that the Ukrainian counteroffensive recently began and noted that Ukrainian forces still have offensive potential, a departure from previous Kremlin efforts to downplay Ukrainian counteroffensives… Contrarily, much of the Russian information space prematurely claimed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed after Russian forces damaged more Western-provided Ukrainian military equipment on June 9," ISW said.

"Ukrainian officials directly acknowledged that Ukrainian forces expect to suffer equipment losses during counteroffensive operations. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated on June 9 that losses are expected during combat operations and that “military equipment that cannot be destroyed” has yet to be invented. Maliar added that Russian sources are heavily amplifying footage of Ukrainian equipment losses for informational effects," the report states.

"ISW previously assessed that Ukrainian forces appear to have committed only a portion of their available reserves for current counteroffensive operations, and that the existing reports of damaged Western-provided equipment are not a definitive measure of current Ukrainian combat power. Ukrainian crews of these armored vehicles, who are far more valuable than the vehicles themselves and can remount new or repaired vehicles, likely survived and withdrew once the vehicles became immobilized," it notes.

"Russian and Ukrainian forces conducted limited and localized ground attacks south of Kreminna. Russian forces continued ground attacks near Bakhmut and on the Avdiyivka-Donetsk city line. Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks on the administrative border between Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and in western Zaporizhia regions," the report states.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

15:38 10.06.2023
Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

09:37 07.06.2023
ISW reports why Russian troops might need to undermine Kakhovka HPP

ISW reports why Russian troops might need to undermine Kakhovka HPP

16:06 05.06.2023
AFU conduct ground attacks, slightly advance in Donetsk, Zaporizhia directions – ISW

AFU conduct ground attacks, slightly advance in Donetsk, Zaporizhia directions – ISW

11:27 02.06.2023
Invaders’ activity near Bakhmut, south remains low – ISW

Invaders’ activity near Bakhmut, south remains low – ISW

12:57 01.06.2023
Occupiers entrust offensive in Ukraine to Kadyrov after withdrawal of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut – ISW

Occupiers entrust offensive in Ukraine to Kadyrov after withdrawal of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut – ISW

11:52 30.05.2023
Russian strikes on Kyiv further limit occupiers' ability to resist potential of Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Russian strikes on Kyiv further limit occupiers' ability to resist potential of Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

15:24 29.05.2023
Russia’s statements on readiness for negotiations aimed at weakening Western aid to Ukraine – ISW

Russia’s statements on readiness for negotiations aimed at weakening Western aid to Ukraine – ISW

13:07 27.05.2023
Counterattacks of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area complicate rotation of Wagner PMC mercenaries in town – ISW

Counterattacks of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area complicate rotation of Wagner PMC mercenaries in town – ISW

12:36 27.05.2023
Kremlin likely reviving its information campaign to coerce West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions, negotiate – ISW

Kremlin likely reviving its information campaign to coerce West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions, negotiate – ISW

15:44 25.05.2023
Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

Seven civilians killed, 50 wounded because of Russian shelling in 24 hours - Military Media Center

LATEST

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

Belgium will donate generators, shelters to Ukraine following destruction of Kakhovka HPP - MFA

URCS volunteers help victims of flood in Kherson region

AD
AD
AD
AD