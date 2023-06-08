Facts

13:21 08.06.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross works only in Ukraine-controlled territory – statement

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) once again declares that, as a public organization, it operates only in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"The media published an interview in which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is no Red Cross in Kherson region. In response to the accusations, we would like to emphasize once again that the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has no access to territories not controlled by Ukraine, since we are the Ukrainian humanitarian organization, which can perform its activities in accordance with Ukrainian legislation and solely on the territory controlled by Ukraine," the society said its official position in the statement published on its website and on Facebook on Thursday.

URCS said that after Russian forces blew up the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross immediately began evacuating people, including people with limited mobility, from territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. The evacuation was carried out jointly with the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

"Currently, six crews, which are more than 50 volunteers, of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response units, together with the rescue services, continue to evacuate people. Some 140 people have already been evacuated, most of them with limited mobility. These are the people who could not leave their homes on their own, and our help saved their lives. They were sent to temporary accommodation places in Ukraine," according to the statement.

URCS also organized the delivery of food and drinking water to flood victims.

In addition, more than 200 URCS volunteers in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions provide humanitarian assistance to the victims in places of temporary accommodation for evacuees and train stations, deliver drinking water, food, and clothing. If necessary, volunteers also provide first medical and psychological assistance.

"We continue to work 24/7, as the main thing for us is to save people's lives. We keep in touch with international partners, talk about needs and urge them to help Ukrainians," URCS said.

URCS said all rescue activities are coordinated with the State Emergency Service, the National Police and other central and local authorities.

The society also said they are assisted by partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and philanthropists worldwide.

