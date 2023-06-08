Facts

11:48 08.06.2023

Evacuated residents of Kherson region can receive financial aid from Danish Refugee Council

Evacuated residents of Kherson region can receive financial assistance from the Danish Refugee Council, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said.

"Ukrainians who are evacuated from Kherson region to Mykolaiv due to flooding can register for financial assistance from the Danish Refugee Council," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that registration takes place on the territory of the Railway Station and the Bus Station in Mykolaiv.

"In order to do this, it is required to approach a Danish Refugee Council representative wearing a vest with a logo, or to places marked with banners of the organization," the ministry said.

In particular, to register for benefits, you must provide a passport and an individual tax number.

Tags: #aid #danish #kherson_region

