11:06 07.06.2023

Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that the Russian Federation tried to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council today, accusing Ukraine of allegedly undermining the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in Kherson region.

"I think the fact that in less than 24 hours we managed to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council - and the Russian Federation tried to put ‘sticks in our wheels’ and also began to imitate that it was allegedly Ukraine that destroyed the dam, and also began to demand the convocation of the Security Council - the fact that we were able to convene the Security Council, testifies to that three of the permanent members of the UN Security Council: The United States, Great Britain, France - and these are, let's say, representatives of our main partners - they are on our side and support us in this situation," Kuleba said on the telethon on Tuesday evening.

The Minister stressed that Ukraine has today used all existing mechanisms to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian equipment for the needs of the State Emergency Service in order to overcome the consequences of the dam explosion.

Tags: #kuleba #kakhovka_hpp

