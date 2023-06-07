Facts

09:15 07.06.2023

Zelenskyy: Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir shows Russians’ intention to flee Crimea

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir shows Russians’ intention to flee Crimea

The destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir indicates that the Russian occupiers are going to flee Crimea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

“Regarding our south and Crimea. We will find a way to restore normal life on our land after the expulsion of the ruscists. This applies to water and everything else. This applies to all our regions – from Kherson to Dnipropetrovsk, from Mykolaiv to Crimea,” he said in his video address on Tuesday.

“The fact that Russia deliberately destroyed the Kakhovka reservoir, which is critically important, in particular, for providing water to Crimea, indicates that the Russian occupiers have already realized that they will have to flee Crimea as well,” he noted.

Zelenskyy also said that “Ukraine will get back everything that belongs to it. And it will make Russia pay for what it has done.”

Tags: #crimea #kakhovka_hpp #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:47 07.06.2023
USA to help Ukraine – Biden on situation around Kakhovka HPP dam

USA to help Ukraine – Biden on situation around Kakhovka HPP dam

09:37 07.06.2023
ISW reports why Russian troops might need to undermine Kakhovka HPP

ISW reports why Russian troops might need to undermine Kakhovka HPP

09:16 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with IAEA head minimizing risks to safety of ZNPP after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy discusses with IAEA head minimizing risks to safety of ZNPP after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

20:53 06.06.2023
Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

20:44 06.06.2023
Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

19:01 06.06.2023
Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

18:33 06.06.2023
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

17:00 06.06.2023
Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

16:38 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

15:45 06.06.2023
Destruction of Kakhovka HPP by invaders can be equated to use of weapons of mass destruction – Yermak

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP by invaders can be equated to use of weapons of mass destruction – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to help Ukraine – Biden on situation around Kakhovka HPP dam

Europe mobilises support for Ukraine through civil protection mechanism – von der Leyen

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

LATEST

Grossi says he will personally lead mission on rotation of IAEA inspectors at ZNPP next week due to situation with Kakhovka HPP

Europe mobilises support for Ukraine through civil protection mechanism – von der Leyen

Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Ukraine joins EU transport network development program

AD
AD
AD
AD