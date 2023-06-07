Zelenskyy: Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir shows Russians’ intention to flee Crimea

The destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir indicates that the Russian occupiers are going to flee Crimea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

“Regarding our south and Crimea. We will find a way to restore normal life on our land after the expulsion of the ruscists. This applies to water and everything else. This applies to all our regions – from Kherson to Dnipropetrovsk, from Mykolaiv to Crimea,” he said in his video address on Tuesday.

“The fact that Russia deliberately destroyed the Kakhovka reservoir, which is critically important, in particular, for providing water to Crimea, indicates that the Russian occupiers have already realized that they will have to flee Crimea as well,” he noted.

Zelenskyy also said that “Ukraine will get back everything that belongs to it. And it will make Russia pay for what it has done.”