15:43 06.06.2023

Ukraine has nothing to do with destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Danilov

Ukraine has nothing to do with the blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), this act of terror was carried out by the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, which controlled the power plant, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"We have nothing to do with the blowing up [of the power plant], no matter what they say at the Kremlin," he said on the air of the national telethon, commenting on the statement of the spokesperson for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, that allegedly Ukraine itself arranged a "sabotage" at Kakhovska HPP.

The NSDC Secretary stressed that such accusations by the Russian Federation are nothing more than an attempt to absolve themselves of responsibility for the terrorist attack and justify their own military failures.

