Evacuation carried out in settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs – local governor
In the settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs, evacuation is carried out by buses, all special services are working, head of Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko has said.
"From the districts of Kherson and the villages where flooding occurs, evacuation by buses will now be carried out! Hospitals and municipal services are on alert! Stay calm during the evacuation!" he said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.