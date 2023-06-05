Facts

20:30 05.06.2023

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

The USA has added seven Russians to the sanctions list for attempts to destabilize the situation in Moldova, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

“Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated seven leading members of a Russian intelligence-linked malign influence group for their role in the government of the Russian Federation’s destabilization campaign and continued malign influence campaigns in Moldova. An entity owned or controlled by one of these individuals has also been designated,” the U.S. Department of the Treasury said in its press release.

The Department said that today’s designations are part of an ongoing effort “to combat Russia’s malign influence in Moldova.”

Konstantin Prokopyevich Sapozhnikov, Yury Yuryevich Makolov, Gleb Maksimovich Khloponin, Svetlana Andreyevna Boyko, Aleksey Vyacheslavovich Losev, Vasily Viktorovich Gromovikov, and Anna Travnikova are all members of this Russia-connected malign influence group that is attempting to destabilize the government of Moldova. The sanctions have been imposed against them.

Inclusion in the OFAC sanction list provides for the freezing of assets and a ban on transactions.

