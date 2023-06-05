Ukrainian aviation attacks enemy forces 15 times over day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has struck enemy concentration sites 15 times, destroyed six reconnaissance UAVs, three control points, four ammunition depots, two anti-aircraft missile complexes and four enemy electronic warfare stations, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a Monday morning report.

"The aviation of the defense forces carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel during the day. Our defenders destroyed six enemy reconnaissance UAVs," the report says.

According to the General Staff, missile troops and artillery units also hit three control points, two areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, four ammunition depots, two anti-aircraft missile complexes and four enemy electronic warfare stations during the day.