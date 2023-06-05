Facts

12:45 05.06.2023

Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

1 min read
Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who was entrusted by the Pope of Rome with a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will visit Kyiv on June 5-6, the press service of the Holy See reports.

"Referring to previous messages from the Holy See, we inform you that on June 5-6, 2023, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, will visit Kyiv as an envoy of Holy Father Francis," the statement said.

It is emphasized that "the main goal of the initiative is to carefully listen to the Ukrainian authorities about possible ways to achieve a just peace and support humane gestures that help ease tensions."

On May 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

The Vatican then reported that "Pope Francis has instructed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, to lead a mission, agreed with the Secretariat of State, that will help ease tensions in the Ukrainian conflict."

Tags: #kyiv #vatican #envoy

MORE ABOUT

20:03 05.06.2023
Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

17:18 05.06.2023
Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

09:14 01.06.2023
Invaders attack Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, air defense eliminates 10 out of 10

Invaders attack Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, air defense eliminates 10 out of 10

10:28 30.05.2023
One person killed, 13 injured in Kyiv, region in attack by Russian strike drones - National Police

One person killed, 13 injured in Kyiv, region in attack by Russian strike drones - National Police

18:20 29.05.2023
Kyiv Administration: More than 9,000 people take shelter in Kyiv metro at night, 41,000 during daytime amid shelling

Kyiv Administration: More than 9,000 people take shelter in Kyiv metro at night, 41,000 during daytime amid shelling

12:56 29.05.2023
Enemy preliminarily uses Iskander ballistic missiles during attack on Kyiv – Ihnat

Enemy preliminarily uses Iskander ballistic missiles during attack on Kyiv – Ihnat

11:41 29.05.2023
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense works

Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense works

20:20 26.05.2023
Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

11:10 19.05.2023
All drones moving in direction of Kyiv shot down – Kyiv Military Administration

All drones moving in direction of Kyiv shot down – Kyiv Military Administration

16:42 18.05.2023
Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

LATEST

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

AFU conduct ground attacks, slightly advance in Donetsk, Zaporizhia directions – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD