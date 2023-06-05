Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who was entrusted by the Pope of Rome with a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will visit Kyiv on June 5-6, the press service of the Holy See reports.

"Referring to previous messages from the Holy See, we inform you that on June 5-6, 2023, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, will visit Kyiv as an envoy of Holy Father Francis," the statement said.

It is emphasized that "the main goal of the initiative is to carefully listen to the Ukrainian authorities about possible ways to achieve a just peace and support humane gestures that help ease tensions."

On May 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

The Vatican then reported that "Pope Francis has instructed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, to lead a mission, agreed with the Secretariat of State, that will help ease tensions in the Ukrainian conflict."