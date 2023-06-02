Facts

18:31 02.06.2023

Reznikov after meeting with Pentagon chief: We to continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in Singapore, emphasizing the strength of partnership between the countries.

"I was happy to meet with my U.S. colleague and great friend Lloyd Austin III on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. The Ukraine-U.S. partnership is strong. We will continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory and to restore peace in Europe," Reznikov said on Twitter.

Earlier, Reznikov announced his visit to Singapore for the international conference Shangri-La Dialogue.

Shangri-La Dialogue is the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). The 2023 event takes place in Singapore on June 2 to June 4.

