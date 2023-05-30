Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

Queen Letizia of Spain has awarded the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) with a golden medal of the Spanish Red Cross for its important contribution into providing those affected by Russia's full-scale aggression with humanitarian aid.

URCS President Mykola Polischuk received the award from Queen Letizia at a ceremony at the cultural center Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid on Tuesday.

Polischuk thanked Spain for its assistance to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war unleashed by Russia.

"The Kingdom of Spain gave shelter to more than 150,000 refugees from Ukraine since March 2022. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Spanish Red Cross has been organizing the reception of refugees at the airports and railways of the country's big cities, arranging assistance centers, including those in charge of processing documents, search for host families for Ukrainian citizens, creating opportunities for employment, learning the Spanish language, providing them with housing, financial assistance," he said during the awarding ceremony.

Ukrainian citizens also receive assistance from the Spanish Red Cross last winter during the blackouts caused by Russian missile attacks on infrastructure facilities.

"When the majority of houses did not have power and heating supply, such practical things as generators, blankets, food and hygiene packages provided by the Spanish Red Cross helped Ukrainians to overcome the crisis," Polischuk said.