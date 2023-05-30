Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemned the new Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets and reaffirmed unbreakable solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the German Federal Government press service said.

Scholz said Germany will continue to support Ukraine, including in the military sector, in close coordination with European and international partners.

In turn, Zelenskyy briefed him about the consequences of recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. He also thanked the federal government for military support, especially for strengthening Ukraine's air defense system.

The Federal Chancellor and the President of Ukraine agreed to continue a constructive exchange of views.