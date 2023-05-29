Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Americans of different times, "and who were destined to show the world that freedom will always shine brightly on the hill."

"My special thanks on this Memorial Day to all Americans of different times – sons and daughters, parents and mothers, brothers and sisters who became warriors, whose strength turned into the power of freedom and who were destined to show the world that freedom will always shine brightly on the hill. May our victory, the victory of Ukrainian soldiers, make this light brighter!" he said in a video message on the occasion of the American Memorial Day.

"On behalf of all Ukrainians, I would like to honor the courage and self-sacrifice of all Americans who stood up for and continue to defend freedom. Your freedom has survived thanks to those who fought for it. Our freedom will stand thanks to those who fight for it," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "our duty is to teach children that freedom cannot be taken for granted. It is our duty to teach them to be grateful. Our duty is to honor everyone who gave his life defending freedom, the noble and free banner of his country and people. It is our duty to remember what price was paid to preserve the light of freedom, despite the dark times that have come."

"We, Ukrainians, will always be grateful to the United States and every American for the extraordinary support that helps us reduce Russian tyranny to losers in the struggle for freedom," he stressed.