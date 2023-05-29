Facts

20:53 29.05.2023

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

2 min read
Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Americans of different times, "and who were destined to show the world that freedom will always shine brightly on the hill."

"My special thanks on this Memorial Day to all Americans of different times – sons and daughters, parents and mothers, brothers and sisters who became warriors, whose strength turned into the power of freedom and who were destined to show the world that freedom will always shine brightly on the hill. May our victory, the victory of Ukrainian soldiers, make this light brighter!" he said in a video message on the occasion of the American Memorial Day.

"On behalf of all Ukrainians, I would like to honor the courage and self-sacrifice of all Americans who stood up for and continue to defend freedom. Your freedom has survived thanks to those who fought for it. Our freedom will stand thanks to those who fight for it," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "our duty is to teach children that freedom cannot be taken for granted. It is our duty to teach them to be grateful. Our duty is to honor everyone who gave his life defending freedom, the noble and free banner of his country and people. It is our duty to remember what price was paid to preserve the light of freedom, despite the dark times that have come."

"We, Ukrainians, will always be grateful to the United States and every American for the extraordinary support that helps us reduce Russian tyranny to losers in the struggle for freedom," he stressed.

Tags: #usa #zelenskyy #memory_day

MORE ABOUT

09:36 30.05.2023
Ukraine-Turkey cooperation to bring even more benefits to people – Zelenskyy on his talk with Erdogan

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation to bring even more benefits to people – Zelenskyy on his talk with Erdogan

09:25 30.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

09:21 30.05.2023
Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

20:20 29.05.2023
Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

19:47 26.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

09:49 26.05.2023
USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

19:35 25.05.2023
USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

09:17 24.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Trip to frontline is final component after meetings with partners

Zelenskyy: Trip to frontline is final component after meetings with partners

11:02 23.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

19:03 22.05.2023
Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

One person killed, 13 injured in Kyiv, region in attack by Russian strike drones - National Police

AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

LATEST

Russian strikes on Kyiv further limit occupiers' ability to resist potential of Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Russian military spending grow by 9.2 per cent to $86.4 bln GDP in 2022, almost certain it remains elevated – British intelligence

One person killed, 13 injured in Kyiv, region in attack by Russian strike drones - National Police

Invaders lose at least 2,000 tanks in hostilities on Ukrainian territory – media

AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

EBA urges to solve problems with queues at Ukrainian-Polish border during transit cargo transportation

EU ambassadors hand Georgian deputy PM demarche over resumed flights to Russia

Ukrainian aviation hit 15 enemy concentration areas

AD
AD
AD
AD