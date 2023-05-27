Facts

12:52 27.05.2023

Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

European countries demonstrate solidarity and unity on many issues, in particular, regarding support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins said during the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum.

The ambassador said that there are certain shifts and changes in the organization of the EU, especially with regard to the military aspect, the provision of ammunition. According to him, this is a radical change, if compare it with the philosophy of Europe a few years ago.

Poncins also stressed that Ukraine would definitely become a member of the European Union in the future.

The ambassador said that since February 24, Ukraine has gone a long way towards European integration and the European Union. Ukraine has received the status of a candidate, he said. He believes that additional steps will have to be taken, but with the outbreak of the war, the situation has changed. He thinks that Ukraine will become a member of the EU in the future.

